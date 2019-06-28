Important: By downloading images you are agreeing to the following permissions: Images are provided exclusively to the press, and only for purposes of publicity of The Museum of Modern Art's and MoMA PS1's current and upcoming exhibitions, programs, and news announcements. Permission to use images is granted only to the extent of the Museum's and MoMA PS1's ownership rights relating to those images—the responsibility for any additional permissions remains solely with the party reproducing the images. The images must be accompanied by the credit line and any copyright information as it appears above, and the party reproducing the images must not distort or mutilate the images.
Young Architects Program 2019: Pedro & Juana
June 28, 2019 – September 02, 2019
MoMA PS1
Hórama Rama by Pedro & Juana (Ana Paula Ruiz Galindo & Mecky Reuss), winner of The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1’s 20th annual Young Architects Program, is on view at MoMA PS1 from June 28 through September 2, 2019. This year’s architectural installation is an immersive junglescape set within a 40-foot-high, 90-foot-wide cyclorama structure. Selected from among five finalists, Hórama Rama serves as a temporary built environment for MoMA PS1’s pioneering outdoor music series, Warm Up.
For 20 years, the Young Architects Program at The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1 has offered emerging architectural talent the opportunity to design and present innovative projects, challenging each year’s winners to develop creative designs for a temporary and sustainable outdoor installation that provides shade, seating, and water. The architects must also work within environmentally sensitive guidelines.
The 2019 Young Architects Program is sponsored by Bloomberg Philanthropies.
Major support is provided by Allianz, MoMA’s partner for design and innovation.
Generous funding is provided by the Bertha and Isaac Liberman Foundation, Jeffrey and Michèle Klein, and Bárbara Garza Lagüera.
