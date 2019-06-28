Hórama Rama by Pedro & Juana (Ana Paula Ruiz Galindo & Mecky Reuss), winner of The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1’s 20th annual Young Architects Program, is on view at MoMA PS1 from June 28 through September 2, 2019. This year’s architectural installation is an immersive junglescape set within a 40-foot-high, 90-foot-wide cyclorama structure. Selected from among five finalists, Hórama Rama serves as a temporary built environment for MoMA PS1’s pioneering outdoor music series, Warm Up.

For 20 years, the Young Architects Program at The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1 has offered emerging architectural talent the opportunity to design and present innovative projects, challenging each year’s winners to develop creative designs for a temporary and sustainable outdoor installation that provides shade, seating, and water. The architects must also work within environmentally sensitive guidelines.

